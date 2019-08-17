Peter Fonda, star of “Easy Rider”, dies at 79

Peter Fonda, the two-time Oscar nominee and counterculture icon due to his “Easy Rider” fame, died on Friday from lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79 years old.
Fonda is most famous for co-writing, producing and starring in what has since become a cult movie, “Easy Rider”, which premiered in 1969. He then acted three decades later in “Ulee’s Gold”.
His sister Jane Fonda said in a statement: “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talk of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”
His wife Parky released a statement on behalf of the family, saying “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts… And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”
Peter Fonda was born in New York City, the only son of Henry Fonda. He was nominated for the best actor Oscar for the 1997 drama “Ulee’s Gold” and won a Golden Globe for the film.
Peter Fonda, estrella de “Easy Rider”, muere a los 79 años
Peter Fonda, el dos veces nominado al Oscar e ícono de la contracultura debido a su fama “Easy Rider”, murió el viernes de cáncer de pulmón en su casa en Los Ángeles. Tenía 79 años de edad.
Fonda es famoso por co-escribir, producir y protagonizar lo que desde entonces se ha convertido en una película de culto, “Easy Rider”, que se estrenó en 1969. Luego actuó tres décadas más tarde en “Ulee’s Gold”.
Su hermana Jane Fonda dijo en un comunicado: “Estoy muy triste. Él era mi dulce hermanito. La charla de la familia. He tenido un hermoso tiempo a solas con él estos últimos días. Salió riendo.
Su esposa Parky emitió un comunicado en nombre de la familia, diciendo: “En uno de los momentos más tristes de nuestras vidas, no podemos encontrar las palabras apropiadas para expresar el dolor en nuestros corazones … Y, mientras lamentamos la pérdida de este hombre dulce y amable, también deseamos que todos celebren su espíritu indomable y su amor por la vida. En honor a Peter, por favor levante un vaso hacia la libertad.
Peter Fonda nació en la ciudad de Nueva York, el único hijo de Henry Fonda. Fue nominado al mejor actor Oscar por el drama de 1997 “Ulee’s Gold” y ganó un Globo de Oro por la película.