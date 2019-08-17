Peter Fonda, star of “Easy Rider”, dies at 79

Peter Fonda, the two-time Oscar nominee and counterculture icon due to his “Easy Rider” fame, died on Friday from lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79 years old.

Fonda is most famous for co-writing, producing and starring in what has since become a cult movie, “Easy Rider”, which premiered in 1969. He then acted three decades later in “Ulee’s Gold”.

His sister Jane Fonda said in a statement: “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talk of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

His wife Parky released a statement on behalf of the family, saying “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts… And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Peter Fonda was born in New York City, the only son of Henry Fonda. He was nominated for the best actor Oscar for the 1997 drama “Ulee’s Gold” and won a Golden Globe for the film.