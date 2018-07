Petition for St. Louis county smoking ban to appear on November ballot

Supporters of a smoking ban in St. Louis County delivered petitions Tuesday to the St. Louis County Board of Elections.

Anti-smoking advocates handed over the thousand of signatures gathered to city officials.

According to KMOX, they want to get a charter amendment on the November ballot to ban indoor smoking county-wide. The petition is sponsored by the group Show Me Smoke Free.

Ben Murray, a spokesperson for the group, said: “You look at people who are a bartender or a cocktail waitress, a janitor at a casino, those are real people. They are people who live in this community,” he said.

Murray says they have collected more than 50,000 signatures from residents across the county, which they turned in at the county offices at Northwest Plaza around 10 on Tuesday morning.

Murray says some municipalities have already banned smoking indoors, but it’s been a slow process.

“This is yet another example of where our fragmented [government], 94 municipalities, one at a time in st. Louis County, to say nothing of the part of the county that’s unincorporated, is doing it the slow way,” said Murray.

FOX 2 reports that a similar group in St. Charles County submitted a petition last week with more than 30,000 signatures also seeking a vote in November.