Phish plays “Gloria” Moments after Blues win the Stanley Cup

At their concert in the Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Phish came out from their set break busting out the St. Louis Blues’ home anthem, “Gloria”, the one that inspired their now historic season, and the arena erupted.

Fans of the seminal rock band and the Blues bounced around the room when Phish played the anthem moments after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup.

CNN reports that “Gloria” is a love song covered in 1982 by American singer Laura Branigan. It was very popular in the mid-80s, and from there, was retired to classic radio stations and bar jukebox machines.

The story says that a few members of the Blues hockey team heard it when they were visiting the Philadelphia Flyers and, as last place in the league, they decided to go out to a bar to watch the Eagles in an NFL playoff game. Every time “Gloria” was played, the bar lit up.