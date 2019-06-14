Phish plays “Gloria” Moments after Blues win the Stanley Cup

At their concert in the Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, Phish came out from their set break busting out the St. Louis Blues’ home anthem, “Gloria”, the one that inspired their now historic season, and the arena erupted.
Fans of the seminal rock band and the Blues bounced around the room when Phish played the anthem moments after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup.
CNN reports that “Gloria” is a love song covered in 1982 by American singer Laura Branigan. It was very popular in the mid-80s, and from there, was retired to classic radio stations and bar jukebox machines.
The story says that a few members of the Blues hockey team heard it when they were visiting the Philadelphia Flyers and, as last place in the league, they decided to go out to a bar to watch the Eagles in an NFL playoff game. Every time “Gloria” was played, the bar lit up.
Phish interpreta “Gloria” momentos después de que Blues ganan Copa Stanley
En su concierto en el Chaifetz Arena el miércoles, Phish salió de su descanso del set y tocó a todo volumen el himno de casa de los St. Louis Blues, “Gloria”, la que inspiró su ahora histórica temporada, y la arena estalló.
Los fanáticos de la banda de rock seminal y los Blues rebotaron en la sala cuando Phish tocó el himno momentos después de que los Blues vencieron a los Boston Bruins en el Juego 7 de la Copa Stanley.
CNN reporta que “Gloria” es una canción de amor cubierta en 1982 por la cantante estadounidense Laura Branigan. Fue muy popular a mediados de los 80, y de allí se retiró a estaciones de radio clásicas y máquinas de bar de discos.
La historia dice que algunos miembros del equipo de hockey de Blues lo escucharon cuando visitaban a los Philadelphia Flyers y, como último lugar en la liga, decidieron ir a un bar para ver a los Eagles en un partido de playoff de la NFL. Cada vez que se interpretaba “Gloria”, el bar se iluminaba.