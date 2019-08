Planned Parenthood will stop taking federal funds rather than comply with abortion “gag rule”

Planned Parenthood said on Monday that it will withdraw from the federal Title X program that helps low-income people have access to abortion, rather than complying with the Trump administration’s “gag rule” that prohibits it from providing abortion referrals to those patients.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the announcement comes after a legal battle with the White House over changes to the Title X program, almost 50 years old, which provides annually $286 million to healthcare providers to fund family planning services such as birth control. The administration required Planned Parenthood to explain by Monday how they would comply with the new rule.

Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said that all facilities and “sub” grantees of the program will withdraw.

McGill Johnson said that the facilities’ doors will remain open and continue to provide contraception services relying on “emergency” funding in the case of Title X patients.

The policy in question, which Planned Parenthood has called “gag rule” because it interferes in a doctor’s relationship with the patient and their ability to provide the best care, will now prohibit doctors and healthcare providers from telling their patients where they could get an abortion or making a referral.