Plastic rains on the Rocky Mountains, raising questions about amount of plastic waste on air, water

A US Geological Survey researcher said he found multicolored microscopic plastic fibers when analyzing rainwater samples collected from the Rocky Mountains, raising questions about the amount of plastic waste presente on the air, water, and soil everywhere on Earth.

The Guardian reports that the discovery was published in a recent study titled “It is raining plastic”. The researcher, Gregory Wetherbee told the British newspaper about his discovery: “I think the most important result that we can share with the American public is that there’s more plastic out there than meets the eye. It’s in the rain, it’s in the snow. It’s a part of our environment now.”

Wetherbee collected rainwater samples across Colorado and analyzed them under a microscope: he found a rainbow of plastic fibers, as well as beads and shards.

The results found by Wetherbee are consistent with others that have found micro plastics in the Pyrenees, as well as in the deepest reaches of the ocean, in UK lakes and rivers, and in US groundwater, suggesting that plastic particles can travel with the wind for hundreds, if not thousand, of kilometers.

Scientists say that almost anything that’s made of plastic could shed particles into the atmosphere, “and then those particles get incorporated into water droplets when it rains,” says Sherri Mason, a micro plastics researcher and sustainability coordinator at Penn State Behrend.