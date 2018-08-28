Please join us for a screening of In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America 9-11-18 7pm UMSL

Please join us for a screening of
In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America
7 p.m., Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Century Room A
Millennium Student Center
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Introduction by Brian O’Brien, Consul General of Ireland, Midwestern United States
Q & A with Maurice Fitzpatrick, director
Lecturer and filmmaker Maurice Fitzpatrick presents a film about the extraordinary work of Nobel Prize-winner John Hume to secure peace in Ireland. The film shows how Hume, inspired by Martin Luther King, rose up from the riot-torn streets of Northern Ireland to work with American Presidents from Carter to Clinton to harness and leverage US support.
Narrated by Liam Neeson and with musical score by Bill Whelan, the film includes interviews with President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, U.S. Senators and Congressmen, as well as Irish leaders and British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major. At a time of political instability, this is a timely film examining steady leadership and international cooperation.
Maurice Fitzpatrick is a film director and an author from Ireland who was educated in Trinity College Dublin. He was a recipient of the Monbukagusho scholarship 2004-2017, a lecturer at Keio University, Tokyo, 2004-11, a lecturer at Bonn University 2011-2012 and a lecturer at the University of Cologne 2012-2016. He has made two documentary films for the BBC: The Boys of St. Columb’s (also an Irish public television RTÉ production) which tells the story of the first generation of children to receive free secondary education as a result of the ground-breaking 1947 Education Act in Northern Ireland, whose participants included St. Columbs’ Nobelists John Hume and Seamus Heaney; and a second film for the BBC, an examination of Brian Friel’s play, Translations which shows how Translations came to spearhead a cultural movement in both Northern and Southern Ireland, North and South, Field Day, which attempted to achieve a measure of cultural pluralism in advance of a political settlement. In 2017, he wrote, directed and produced a documentary feature film, In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America. which has been has been welcomed by Thomas O’Neill, former Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, as ‘the most succinct narrative on the history of Northern Ireland spanning from Bloody Sunday to the Good Friday Agreement I have seen’; and by Northern Ireland Assembly member, Claire Hanna, as ‘one of the most important documentaries ever screened about the Irish political process’. He is also the author of a book entitled John Hume in America (Irish Academic Press).
Sponsored by The Smurfit-Stone Corporation Endowed Professorship in Irish Studies, International Studies and Programs, University of Missouri-St. Louis; Metropolitan St. Patricks Day Parade Committee in St. Louis; and the St. Louis Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians
Únase a nosotros para ver una proyección por la paz: sobre John Hume en América
7 p.m., martes, 11 de septiembre de 2018
Habitación Century A
Millennium Student Center
Universidad de Missouri-St. Louis
Introducción por Brian O’Brien, Cónsul General de Irlanda, Medio Oeste de los Estados Unidos
Preguntas y respuestas con Maurice Fitzpatrick, director
El conferenciante y cineasta Maurice Fitzpatrick presenta una película sobre el extraordinario trabajo del ganador del Premio Nobel John Hume para asegurar la paz en Irlanda. La película muestra cómo Hume, inspirado por Martin Luther King, se levantó de las calles desgarradas por disturbios de Irlanda del Norte para trabajar con los presidentes estadounidenses de Carter a Clinton para aprovechar y contar con el apoyo de los EE. UU.
Narrado por Liam Neeson y con partitura musical de Bill Whelan, la película incluye entrevistas con el presidente Bill Clinton, el presidente Jimmy Carter, los senadores y congresistas estadounidenses, así como con los líderes irlandeses y los primeros ministros británicos Tony Blair y John Major. En un momento de inestabilidad política, esta es una película oportuna que examina el liderazgo constante y la cooperación internacional.
Maurice Fitzpatrick es director de cine y autor de Irlanda, educado en el Trinity College de Dublín. Recibió la beca Monbukagusho 2004-2017, profesor en la Universidad de Keio, Tokio, 2004-11, profesor en la Universidad de Bonn 2011-2012 y profesor en la Universidad de Colonia 2012-2016. Ha realizado dos documentales para la BBC: The Boys of St. Columb’s (también una producción de televisión pública irlandesa RTÉ) que cuenta la historia de la primera generación de niños que recibieron educación secundaria gratuita gracias a la innovadora educación de 1947. Actuar en Irlanda del Norte, cuyos participantes incluyeron a los premios Nobel de San Columb John Hume y Seamus Heaney; y una segunda película para la BBC, un examen de la obra de Brian Friel, Translations que muestra cómo Translations llegó a encabezar un movimiento cultural en Irlanda del Norte y del Sur, Norte y Sur, Field Day, que intentó lograr una medida de pluralismo cultural en avance de un acuerdo político. En 2017, escribió, dirigió y produjo un largometraje documental, In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America. que ha sido bien acogido por Thomas O’Neill, ex vicegobernador de Massachusetts, como “la narración más sucinta sobre la historia de Irlanda del Norte que abarca desde el domingo sangriento hasta el acuerdo del Viernes Santo que he visto”; y por la miembro de la Asamblea de Irlanda del Norte, Claire Hanna, como ‘uno de los documentales más importantes que se hayan proyectado sobre el proceso político irlandés’. También es autor de un libro titulado John Hume in America (Irish Academic Press).
Patrocinado por The Smurfit-Stone Corporation Dotación de cátedra en estudios irlandeses, estudios internacionales y programas, Universidad de Missouri-St. Louis; Comité Metropolitano del Desfile del Día de San Patricio en St. Louis; y la División de St. Louis de la Antigua Orden de Hibernians