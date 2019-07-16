Pokémon-inspired pop-up bar coming to St. Louis next year

A Pokémon-inspired pop-up bar is coming to St. Louis next year, serving Pokémon-inspired burgers, cocktails, and a lot of fun. The bar for Pokémon fans has been hosted by cities all around the world, and promises to bring lots of activities and music all day long to St. Louis.

The Riverfront Times reports that the organizers also promise games including “trivia, card battles, action stations, giant interactive games, all to win points and evolve your Pokémon.” The team with the highest-evolved Pokémon will win prizes.

The pop-up bar will be hosted in an undisclosed location (it’s still a secret) and tickets will cost $45, but they will include a burger and a beverage.

The local new source reports that the bar will be open on February 15 and 16, 2020, and fans younger than 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are limited, so scheduling in advance ticket purchases is recommended at their website ThePokeBarPopUp.com.