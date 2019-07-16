Pokémon-inspired pop-up bar coming to St. Louis next year

A Pokémon-inspired pop-up bar is coming to St. Louis next year, serving Pokémon-inspired burgers, cocktails, and a lot of fun. The bar for Pokémon fans has been hosted by cities all around the world, and promises to bring lots of activities and music all day long to St. Louis.
The Riverfront Times reports that the organizers also promise games including “trivia, card battles, action stations, giant interactive games, all to win points and evolve your Pokémon.” The team with the highest-evolved Pokémon will win prizes.
The pop-up bar will be hosted in an undisclosed location (it’s still a secret) and tickets will cost $45, but they will include a burger and a beverage.
The local new source reports that the bar will be open on February 15 and 16, 2020, and fans younger than 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are limited, so scheduling in advance ticket purchases is recommended at their website ThePokeBarPopUp.com.
Bar emergente de inspiración Pokémon llegará a St. Louis el próximo año
Un bar emergente inspirado en Pokémon vendrá a San Luis el próximo año, y sirve hamburguesas, cócteles inspirados en Pokémon y mucha diversión. El bar para los fanáticos de los Pokémon ha sido organizado por ciudades de todo el mundo y promete llevar muchas actividades y música durante todo el día a St. Louis.
The Riverfront Times informa que los organizadores también prometen juegos que incluyen “trivialidades, batallas de cartas, estaciones de acción, juegos interactivos gigantes, todo para ganar puntos y evolucionar a tus Pokémon”. El equipo con el Pokémon más evolucionado ganará premios.
La barra emergente se alojará en un lugar no revelado (sigue siendo un secreto) y los boletos costarán $ 45, pero incluirán una hamburguesa y una bebida.
La nueva fuente local informa que la barra estará abierta el 15 y 16 de febrero de 2020, y los aficionados menores de 21 años deben estar acompañados por un adulto. Los boletos son limitados, por lo que se recomienda programar las compras anticipadas de boletos en su sitio web ThePokeBarPopUp.com.