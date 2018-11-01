Police accuse woman of killing of south St. Louis man

The St. Louis Police Department has filed charges against Rachel Nixon in the killing of Jerome Boyd, which took place on April 15, 2018 at the 5400 block of Gravois.

Nixon was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and various armed criminal actions.

Fox 2 reports that according to a probable cause statement, Nixon and three other accomplices acted together to lure Boyd into a trap under the guise of a drug transaction. When Boyd’s SUV arrived at the rendezvous, his car was the target of bullets by the co-conspirators and one of them entered Boyd’s vehicle and shot him in the head.

Boyd died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Illegal drugs and an amplifier were taken in the robbery as well.

Nixon is being held with bond set at $250,000 cash only.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.