Police arrest alderman and Planned Parenthood board members following downtown St. Louis protests

Police arrested Alderman Megan Ellyia Green and several board members of Planned Parenthood after a downtown protest over Missouri’s new abortion law and the state’s attempt to close down Missouri’s only remaining abortion clinic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Green and others sat down in the lobby of the Wainwright State Office Building after a protest in a park between the Gateway Arch and the historic Old Courthouse.

Police ordered protesters who remained in the lobby to go out after security guards had barred and locked the doors, but protesters remained in place, prompting police to arrest them one by one at about 2:30 p.m.

The local news source reports that outside, a larger group chanted slogans, including, “Hey hey, ho ho, Parson has got to go,” referring to Gov. Mike Parson, who signed a bill prohibiting most abortions after eight weeks.

A police spokesman did not immediately provide information on the arrests or the potential charges.