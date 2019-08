Police arrest eight in Hong Kong ahead of weekend of protests

Hong Kong police said on Friday they had arrested eight people, among them a leading pro-independence figure, after seizing weapons and suspected bomb-making material.

Reuters reports that the arrests came ahead of a weekend of protests as civil servants and medical workers will join protesters. Millions have taken to the streets in recent weeks in Hong Kong’s biggest political crisis since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

Police said in a statement that they had arrested seven men and one woman, aged between 24 and 31, after raiding a building in the New Territories district of Sha Tin.

All eight people remained in custody while investigations continued, according to authorities. The news outlet reports that possessing explosives illegally can carry a sentence in Hong Kong of up to 14 years in jail.

The rallies and protests started three months ago as a way of speaking out against an extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, but now it has evolved into a wider backlash against the city’s government and its political superiors in Beijing.