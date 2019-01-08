Police arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping and assault

Police have arrested a man they say tried to kidnap and assault a woman in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning, and hit her with a pistol when she refused to comply.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 34-year-old victim told police she had just sat down in her parked car in the 900 block of Market Street at around 2 a.m. when an armed man jumped into her passenger seat and told her to drive.

The man then tried to sexually assault her, but the woman fought back. The man struck her in the head with his gun, according to police.

The victim managed to push the man out of the vehicle and call police. She was then taken to the hospital to be treated for a large cut to her head and bruising to her face. She was listed as stable.

Detectives used surveillance cameras to find the suspect’s vehicle. The local newspaper reports that about 13 hours after the attack, a reading camera mounted on a patrol car got a hit on a vehicle. The car was stopped near Tucker and Park Avenue, and officers arrested Lavell Benford, 25, of the 4800 block of South Broadway. He is being held on $250,000 cash-only bail.

The assailant has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of attempted robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.