Police arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping and assault

Police have arrested a man they say tried to kidnap and assault a woman in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning, and hit her with a pistol when she refused to comply.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 34-year-old victim told police she had just sat down in her parked car in the 900 block of Market Street at around 2 a.m. when an armed man jumped into her passenger seat and told her to drive.
The man then tried to sexually assault her, but the woman fought back. The man struck her in the head with his gun, according to police.
The victim managed to push the man out of the vehicle and call police. She was then taken to the hospital to be treated for a large cut to her head and bruising to her face. She was listed as stable.
Detectives used surveillance cameras to find the suspect’s vehicle. The local newspaper reports that about 13 hours after the attack, a reading camera mounted on a patrol car got a hit on a vehicle. The car was stopped near Tucker and Park Avenue, and officers arrested Lavell Benford, 25, of the 4800 block of South Broadway. He is being held on $250,000 cash-only bail.
The assailant has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of attempted robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.
Policía arresta a sospechoso en intento de secuestro y asalto
La policía arrestó a un hombre que, según dicen, intentó secuestrar y agredir a una mujer en el centro de St. Louis la madrugada del domingo, y la golpeó con una pistola cuando ella se negó a obedecer.
El Post-Despacho de St. Louis informa que la víctima de 34 años le dijo a la policía que acababa de sentarse en su automóvil estacionado en la cuadra 900 de Market Street alrededor de las 2 am cuando un hombre armado saltó a su asiento del pasajero y le dijo conducir.
El hombre luego trató de agredirla sexualmente, pero la mujer se defendió. El hombre la golpeó en la cabeza con su arma, según la policía.
La víctima logró sacar al hombre del vehículo y llamar a la policía. Luego la llevaron al hospital para que la trataran durante un gran corte en la cabeza y le lastimara la cara. Ella fue catalogada como estable.
Los detectives utilizaron cámaras de vigilancia para encontrar el vehículo del sospechoso. El periódico local informa que aproximadamente 13 horas después del ataque, una cámara de lectura montada en un coche patrulla recibió una alerta de vehículo. El auto fue detenido cerca de Tucker y Park Avenue, y los oficiales arrestaron a Lavell Benford, de 25 años, de la cuadra 4800 de South Broadway. Él está detenido con una fianza de solo $ 250,000 en efectivo.
El agresor ha sido acusado de un cargo de asalto en primer grado, un cargo de secuestro en primer grado, un cargo de intento de robo y tres cargos de acción criminal armada.