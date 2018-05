Police chase in South St. Louis, suspect under arrest

A man who had stolen a dump truck from Washington County was chased by police through Illinois and back into downtown St. Louis, and then by foot through the Soulard neighborhood.

He was arrested near Interstate 55 and Arsenal after he ditched the truck in South St. Louis and forced police to chase him by foot.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office alerted other municipalities of a stolen dump truck entering the St. Louis area. The chase came up I-55 then to I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. The suspect and police then exited onto route 15 west into East St. Louis and onto the Eads Bridge.

Back in Missouri, the suspect lead police south on I-55 and into Soulard. He abandoned the truck near the brewery and left the vehicle on foot. He apparently then entered a nearby home and changed clothes.

Police identified the suspect later walking through Soulard streets.

The truck was located through GPS data provided by United Rental, who informed them that the vehicle was equipped with this technology.