Police department says plainclothes officer wasn’t wearing police vest when he shot armed teen

The St. Louis police officer who shot teenager Branden Leachman on Sept 26 was not wearing a vest with the word “police” written across it, as the police department had initially said, correcting the statement on Tuesday.

The gang unit officer shot Leachman as he turned toward the officer with a gun, the department says. The teen remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Police Chief John Hayden had said during a news conference on the day of the incident that the officer was in street clothes but would have been wearing a vest with the word “police” across it when he confronted the armed boy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Friday last week that the department had given very little information regarding the incident, and upon additional questions from the newspaper, it was that the police department corrected the statement about the vest.

The Post-Dispatch also reports that department spokesman Sgt. Keith Barrett declined to release video collected by investigators, saying detectives were still trying to determine whether it had any evidentiary value.