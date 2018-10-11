Police department says plainclothes officer wasn’t wearing police vest when he shot armed teen

The St. Louis police officer who shot teenager Branden Leachman on Sept 26 was not wearing a vest with the word “police” written across it, as the police department had initially said, correcting the statement on Tuesday.
The gang unit officer shot Leachman as he turned toward the officer with a gun, the department says. The teen remains in critical condition at a hospital.
Police Chief John Hayden had said during a news conference on the day of the incident that the officer was in street clothes but would have been wearing a vest with the word “police” across it when he confronted the armed boy.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Friday last week that the department had given very little information regarding the incident, and upon additional questions from the newspaper, it was that the police department corrected the statement about the vest.
The Post-Dispatch also reports that department spokesman Sgt. Keith Barrett declined to release video collected by investigators, saying detectives were still trying to determine whether it had any evidentiary value.
Departamento de policía dice que oficial vestido de civil no llevaba chaleco de policía cuando disparó a adolescente armado
El oficial de policía de St. Louis que mató al adolescente Branden Leachman el 26 de septiembre no llevaba puesto un chaleco con la palabra “policía” escrita en el mismo, como había dicho inicialmente el departamento de policía, corrigiendo la declaración el martes.
El oficial de la unidad de pandillas le disparó a Leachman mientras se giraba hacia el oficial con un arma, dice el departamento. El adolescente permanece en estado crítico en un hospital.
El jefe de policía John Hayden había dicho durante una conferencia de prensa el día del incidente que el oficial estaba vestido de calle pero que llevaba puesto un chaleco con la palabra “policía” cuando se enfrentó al chico armado.
El diario St. Louis Post-Dispatch informó el viernes la semana pasada que el departamento había dado muy poca información con respecto al incidente, y en preguntas adicionales del periódico, fue que el departamento de policía corrigió la declaración sobre el chaleco.
El Post-Dispatch también informa que el portavoz del departamento Sgt. Keith Barrett se negó a publicar el video recopilado por los investigadores y dijo que los detectives todavía estaban tratando de determinar si tenía algún valor probatorio.