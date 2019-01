Police ID man found shot to death on St. Louis street

Police have identified a man found shot to death in St. Louis early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers got a call for a “person down” in the 5400 block of Robin Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. When police arrived at the scene, they found 42-year-old James Whitney, dead in the street.

According to local sources, Whitney lived in the 5200 block of Gilmore, a short distance from where he was found dead. Both addresses are in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.