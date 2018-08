Police ID person pulled from Mississippi River in St. Louis

A man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River last Friday just south of the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday was identified this Wednesday as Shelbe Davis, a 22-year-old from Florisant, according to the St. Louis medical examiner’s office.

The St. Louis Fire Department worked Friday with divers and a boat with sonar equipment to search the river after surveillance cameras showed a car driving into the river, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Barge workers found a body on Monday who police suspected was of a person who had driven into the river on Friday.

Capt. Leon Whitener said the workers found the body near the barge and proceeded to call the police.