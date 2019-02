Police identify man and woman killed in double shooting

Authorities released the names of a man and a woman found dead Monday night in St. Louis.

The victims are Anthony Ingram, 24, and Deja Anderson, 22, who were found shot to death inside a vehicle after police received a report of a suspicious car in the 4600 block of North Market Street at around 9 p.m.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ingram lived in the 4900 block of Mardel Avenue in St. Louis. Anderson was from Independence, Missouri, a Kansas City suburb.

The incident took place in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police continue to investigate as they have yet to produce any suspects.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.