Police identify man found dead in St. Louis alley weeks ago

Authorities have identified a man found shot to death in early February as 29-year-old Charles Regans, of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Regans, of the 4000 block of Meramec Street, was found dead at around 7:30 p.m. on February 3 in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. His body was discovered in an alley near the 4400 block of Osceola Street.

Police released his identity on Thursday. However, authorities have yet to produce any suspects in the homicide. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

The local newspaper informs that Regans’ death was the 18th homicide of the year in St. Louis.