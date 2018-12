Police identify man found shot to death in St. Louis

Police identified a man found dead on a St. Louis sidewalk on Sunday morning.

The victim is 28-year-old Terrance D. Smith, of the 2700 block of Sullivan Avenue.

Authorities say Smith was found shot in the 2600 block of Marcus Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday. The incident took place on the border of the Kingsway East and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers discovered Smith after receiving a call to the address. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith lived more than two miles from the murder scene.

Police still have no suspects in his death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.