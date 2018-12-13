Police identify man shot in St. Louis earlier this month

A man who was involved in a shooting and resulted critically injured from it earlier this month, and later died from his wounds has been identified by police.
Authorities said the victim was 36-year-old Deshaun Higgins, who was involved in a crime event on December 1.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Higgins was found breathing, but unconscious, at around 5:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Green Lea Place. The address is in the O’Fallon neighborhood.
He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was listed as critical and unstable. Homicide detectives investigated the incident due to the severity of his injuries. He later died.
The victim lived in the 1400 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. The place of the incident is less than a mile from where he was found by police.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Policía identifica a hombre que recibió disparo en St. Louis a principios de mes
La policía identificó a un hombre que estuvo involucrado en un tiroteo y resultó herido de gravedad a causa de él a principios de este mes, y que más tarde murió a causa de sus heridas.
Las autoridades dijeron que la víctima era Deshaun Higgins, de 36 años, quien estuvo involucrado en un evento criminal el 1 de diciembre.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que Higgins fue encontrado respirando, pero inconsciente, alrededor de las 5:30 p.m. en el bloque 4100 de West Green Lea Place. La dirección está en el barrio de O’Fallon.
Fue llevado a un hospital, donde su condición fue catalogada como crítica e inestable. Detectives de homicidios investigaron el incidente debido a la gravedad de sus heridas. Más tarde murió.
La víctima vivía en la cuadra 1400 de East Grand Avenue, dijo la policía. El lugar del incidente está a menos de una milla de donde la policía lo encontró.
Las autoridades piden a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique con CrimeStoppers al 1-866-371-8477.