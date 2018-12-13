Police identify man shot in St. Louis earlier this month

A man who was involved in a shooting and resulted critically injured from it earlier this month, and later died from his wounds has been identified by police.

Authorities said the victim was 36-year-old Deshaun Higgins, who was involved in a crime event on December 1.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Higgins was found breathing, but unconscious, at around 5:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Green Lea Place. The address is in the O’Fallon neighborhood.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was listed as critical and unstable. Homicide detectives investigated the incident due to the severity of his injuries. He later died.

The victim lived in the 1400 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. The place of the incident is less than a mile from where he was found by police.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.