Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis

Police identified Monday a 68-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon, when a car ran a stop sign and crashed into another car at Meramec Street and South Compton Avenue.

Catherine Ahrens was a passenger in the second car. She lived in the 4700 block of Michigan Avenue, according to police.

Authorities also gave more details of the crash. They said the driver responsible for the collision was driving a 2001 BMW 530 sedan going east on Meramec when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a 2004 Ford Taurus.

The driver then escaped, leaving a critically injured man in the passenger side of his own car. First responders pronounced Ahrens dead at the scene. The driver of her car, a 58-year-old man, was critically injured.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. The suspect was only identified as a man, and police said he had not yet been arrested.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police had initially said the person killed was driving the second vehicle, but on Monday they rectified the statement and said Ahrens was a passenger.

Anyone with information about the driver or the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.