Police investigate explosion in truck in South County

St. Louis County police are investigating who put an explosive in a man’s truck.

The device exploded in the 3600 block of Fannie Avenue on Thursday afternoon. KMOV reports the neighbors along the street were spooked by the commotion.

Vince Pillar, a resident of the neighborhood told the local news source that he was “sitting around watching TV and then I heard a big boom, thinking it was a major firecracker or something like that.”

The St. Louis County’s Bomb and Arson squad joined the investigation after finding an explosive device in a pick-up truck parked at the home. The owner believes someone broke one of the windows and tossed the explosive inside.

The explosion broke another window, sending glass into the street and the neighbor’s driveway. It also blasted part of the truck’s console.

Police didn’t say what type of explosive was used in the explosion, but they believe it was a targeted attack.

Fortunately, no one was injured.