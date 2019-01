Police investigate homicide at St. Louis County nursing home

Police responded to a homicide of a resident at a North County nursing home, and took into custody another resident of the facility as a suspect on Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County officers found the body of the male resident with apparent physical injuries just after 7 a.m. at The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, at 610 Prigge Road in Spanish Lake.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. They did report, however, that his injuries did not appear to be a knife or gunshot wound.

Another resident, a man in his early 70s, was taken into custody in connection with the death, police said.

No further information was released Wednesday morning. The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Police ask anyone with information on the death to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.