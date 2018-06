Police issue bear warning for St. Louis suburbs

The Ballwin Police Department has issued a warning for its residents after a black bear was spotted in a residential area.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says that someone spotted an adult black bear in a common area on Oak Run Lane near the Castle Pines subdivision, a little after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday June 17. Authorities have alerted the Missouri Department of Conservation.

There have been several bear sightings in St. Louis County in recent days. According to FOX 2, a bear was spotted south of the viewing area in Van Buren. Experts say male bears move around due to their mating season.

The Ballwin Police Department issued an update through their Facebook page;

“First off there have not been any other bear sightings since the one yesterday evening. We are in contact with the Conservation Department and they are advising us to tell you to just be aware of they existence, to not feed your animals outside, to not put trashcans out the night before, to bring in squirrel and hummingbird feeders, and to not approach the bear should you see them. As you have probably seen on the news the last few weeks, there are bears in the St. Louis area and they are rather mobile right now. This should not make you change your normal routines, except for what was suggested above. It is safe to go to the parks and to walk your dogs. Just have to be aware of the wildlife in the area. If anything changes we will be sure to let you know ASAP.”