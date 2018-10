Police issue endangered person advisory for man who left home without medication

Police are searching for a man with bipolar disorder, who they say left home last Tuesday without his medication and has been missing since.

Police on Monday issued an endangered person advisory for 26-year-old Joshua Damian White, who was last seen leaving his home in the Oakville area.

He was described as white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red Cardinals hat, white coat, black pants and black shoes.

Authorities said White is bipolar and has intellectual disabilities. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that White walked away from his home on Queens Hill Drive about noon last Tuesday. He takes prescription medication for mental health disabilities, police say. He has not taken the medicine for about a week.

Police say White goes often to the South County Mall. Authorities also added that he might be with a woman named Jessica Ebers, who is white, 28 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 175 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.