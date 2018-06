Police link severed foot with missing St. Louis man

Police say a severed human foot found along the western banks of the Mississippi River in the St. Louis area last year belongs to a man who has been missing since July 2017.

In September 2017, hikers discovered a men’s large right shoe with the foot inside as they walked in Bee Tree County Park.

At the time, police found no further evidence of who the man might be, but suspected it could be connected to a missing person case out of the city.

Now, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County police told the newspaper that DNA confirmed the foot belonged to 27-year-old Christopher Harris, of St. Louis. He disappeared on July 9, 2017. His wrecked car was found on the banks of the Missouri River in North County the same day.

Harris lived in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City, so police opened a missing person case. His familia looked for him and created a GoFundme campaign. Harris¡ mother, Felecia Thomas-Macon submitted a DNA sample to police, which has now proved the connection between the foot and her missing son.

What happened to the rest of Harris remains a mystery. The city still considers his disappearance an active missing person case. Thomas-Macon told KSDK she learned of the DNA match last week.