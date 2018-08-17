Police look for man who fired shots at officers

Police officers were searching late Thursday for a man who shot at officers at a gas station at Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue.

The officers were not hit and did not return fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m., when an officer arrived at the station to check out a “suspicious” vehicle.

The officer approached the car and someone inside jumped out, Lt. Anthony Aubuchon said. Officers chased the man and as they were climbing over a fence, the man fired shots at them.

Aubuchon reported on the health status of the officers: “The officers are fine. They were not hit or anything.”

More officers, detectives and a police helicopter joined the search for the gunman.