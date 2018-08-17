Police look for man who fired shots at officers

Police officers were searching late Thursday for a man who shot at officers at a gas station at Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue.
The officers were not hit and did not return fire.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m., when an officer arrived at the station to check out a “suspicious” vehicle.
The officer approached the car and someone inside jumped out, Lt. Anthony Aubuchon said. Officers chased the man and as they were climbing over a fence, the man fired shots at them.
Aubuchon reported on the health status of the officers: “The officers are fine. They were not hit or anything.”
More officers, detectives and a police helicopter joined the search for the gunman.
Policía busca a hombre que disparó a oficiales
Agentes de policía buscaban el jueves por la noche a un hombre que disparó a oficiales en una estación de servicio en Grand Boulevard y Natural Bridge Avenue.
Los oficiales no fueron alcanzados y no respondieron los disparos.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el incidente ocurrió justo después de las 8:30 p.m., cuando un oficial llegó a la estación para revisar un vehículo “sospechoso”.
El oficial se acercó al automóvil y alguien adentro saltó, dijo el teniente Anthony Aubuchon. Los oficiales persiguieron al hombre y cuando estaban trepando una valla, el hombre les disparó.
Aubuchon informó sobre el estado de salud de los oficiales: “Los oficiales están bien. No fueron impactados ni nada”.
Más oficiales, detectives y un helicóptero de la policía se unieron a la búsqueda del pistolero.