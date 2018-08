Police looking for man who robbed a Walgreens at knifepoint

A man wearing a ski mask and wielding a large knife robbed a Walgreens store in south St. Louis County on Saturday night.

The man approached the cashier at about 9:45 p.m. and demanded the money at knifepoint. He took the money and ran away from the store, at 2700 Telegraph Road. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was last seen running east on Jefferson Barracks Road.

No one was injured during the robbery.

St. Louis County Police provided a surveillance image from the store, showing the man carrying a large knife as he entered the Walgreens. The robber was described as a white male, about 5 feet 8, thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone able to provide information is asked to call 636-529-8210 or via CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipster may contact authorities anonymously and might be eligible for a reward.