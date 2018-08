Police looking for motorist who fired shot at Hazelwood officers

A man fired a shot at Hazelwood officers after a traffic stop in north St. Louis County on Tuesday night, and police are trying to locate and arrest him.

KSDK reported the incident occurred at the intersection of North Hanley Road and Santa Bella Drive, where officers had conducted a traffic stop at around 8:30 p.m. When officers alerted the driver of his numerous outstanding warrants, the driver sped away and nearly struck one of the officers and a bystander, according to a press release by the police department.

Officers pursued the vehicle toward Florissant Road and Interstate 270 in Florissant, before the driver crashed. After the crash, the driver managed to escape into a nearby wooden area.

A male passenger remained in the vehicle, and police arrested him. While placing him into custody, a single gunshot was fired at the officers from the wooded area the driver was believed to be in. The officers were not injured.

Police surrounded the area and began a search that included Hazelwood, Jennings, St. Louis County and Florissant officers. The search for the gunman continued on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at (314) 838 5000.