Police looking for St. Louis man with mental condition who went missing

A St. Louis man with a mental condition is missing.

According to authorities, 35-year-old William Jackson Jr. was last seen in St. Louis on July 22.

Jackson has been diagnosed with a mental condition and police believe he may not have his medication with him.

KMOV reports that Jackson is described as 6’3’’ tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities or relatives do not know what he was last seen wearing.

According to his sister, he could be walking or hitching a ride to Kansas City or Minnesota.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.