Police looking for suspect of bad checks, described her as “too old to be wearing Aeropostale”

St. Louis County police are looking for a woman suspect of writing bad checks at several local businesses. However, the way they initially announced it is getting more attention than the crime.

The Police Department described the suspect as a thin, blond woman “too old to be wearing Aeropostale” in a Facebook post shared on Monday. The post has since been edited to remove that description, but it caught the attention of a lot of people before it was.

The original portion of the post read like this before the edit:

“The suspect is described as:

-White Female

-Age: too old to be wearing Aeropostale

-Thin build

-Blond hair”

The Patch reports that some called the post sexist and ageist while others praised the attempt at viral humor as an effective way to get people to share the post and identify the woman.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued a description via Twitter to help locate the suspect:

“This suspect has negotiated multiple checks from a closed account belonging to the City of Kinloch at several businesses within the city of Florissant. The vehicle the suspect left in is possibly a silver 2001-2002 Hyundai Accent, 4-door, missing the front passenger side hubcap. The vehicle is being driven by an unknown black male.”