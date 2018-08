Police looking for suspect who placed skimming device at St. Louis’ ATM

St. Louis police detectives are looking for a man who they suspect placed a device cable of stealing account information at a local ATM.

Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the man of whom they have released a photo. They believe the man placed a skimming device found on an American Eagle ATM at 6600 Chippewa Street in late July, according to a statement issued by police on Monday.

Those who can help locate the man are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

American Eagle is also exhorting members to contact them if they believe their account has been compromised or they have experienced fraud. They can do so at 800-325-9905.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that American Eagle confirmed some of its members “have been affected by card fraud via ATMs in St. Louis.”

“Protecting our members from fraud is a top priority for American Eagle Credit Union. Any members who experience card fraud will not be liable for any resulting unauthorized charges,” said the company through a statement.