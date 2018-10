Police looking for teens who fled scene after killing

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two male suspects who appeared on surveillance photos running away from a murder scene. The photos showed one of the teens with a gun, east of Carondelet Park on Saturday.

Police released the footage on Wednesday.

The pair are wanted for questioning in the killing of 36-year-old Jacob Hudson, who was gunned down Saturday near his home in the 6400 block of Idaho Avenue.

Hudson was found dead at around 10 a.m. Saturday in that block, in the Carondelet neighborhood, east of the park. Police say he had been shot in the head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one suspect is described as a black male, 16 to 18 years old and 6 feet tall. He had a dark complexion with shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is a black male, 16 to 18 years old and 5 feet, 3 inches tall. He had a dark complexion and a short Afro hair style and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStopper at 866-371-8477.