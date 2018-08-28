Police shoot suspect in downtown St. Louis carjacking

A carjacking in downtown St. Louis turned into a shooting involving an officer as police spotted the car hours later and chased it into the city’s West End neighborhood early Monday.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the suspect reached toward his waistband as he ran away and an officer opened fire, striking the suspect in the abdomen. The incident occurred at around 4:05 a.m. No officers were hurt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man in his 20s was in critical and unstable condition at a hospital. Police were searching the area for the weapon but so far have found nothing.

The events began at around 12:45 a.m. at Fourth and Pine Streets, when a red Mustang was carjacked at gunpoint, police said. Hours later, officers spotted the car at 4:!5 a.m. at Natural Bridge and Goodfellow Boulevard.

Officers initiated pursuit from Natural Bridge to the 1100 block of Clara, there the driver of the Mustang lost control.

The driver got out of the car and attempted to flee. Police chased him to an area behind a home on Chamberlain, where an officer saw him reach for his waistband. That’s when the officer fired several shots, Hayden said.

Police have been unable to find a weapon on the suspect.

“There was not a gun on the suspect,” Hayden said. “This block-and-a half path that they ran on had several weeded areas, so we’re definitely looking through that trying to locate a weapon.”

The officer who shot the suspect was put on administrative leave, as is standard in officer-involved shootings. The department’s Force Investigative Unit will be in charge of the probe.