Police shoot suspect in downtown St. Louis carjacking

A carjacking in downtown St. Louis turned into a shooting involving an officer as police spotted the car hours later and chased it into the city’s West End neighborhood early Monday.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the suspect reached toward his waistband as he ran away and an officer opened fire, striking the suspect in the abdomen. The incident occurred at around 4:05 a.m. No officers were hurt.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man in his 20s was in critical and unstable condition at a hospital. Police were searching the area for the weapon but so far have found nothing.
The events began at around 12:45 a.m. at Fourth and Pine Streets, when a red Mustang was carjacked at gunpoint, police said. Hours later, officers spotted the car at 4:!5 a.m. at Natural Bridge and Goodfellow Boulevard.
Officers initiated pursuit from Natural Bridge to the 1100 block of Clara, there the driver of the Mustang lost control.
The driver got out of the car and attempted to flee. Police chased him to an area behind a home on Chamberlain, where an officer saw him reach for his waistband. That’s when the officer fired several shots, Hayden said.
Police have been unable to find a weapon on the suspect.
“There was not a gun on the suspect,” Hayden said. “This block-and-a half path that they ran on had several weeded areas, so we’re definitely looking through that trying to locate a weapon.”
The officer who shot the suspect was put on administrative leave, as is standard in officer-involved shootings. The department’s Force Investigative Unit will be in charge of the probe.
Policía dispara a sospechoso de robo de automóvil en centro de St. Louis
Un robo de autos en el centro de St. Louis se convirtió en un tiroteo que involucró a un oficial cuando la policía ubicó el automóvil horas después e inició la persecución que terminó en el vecindario de West End el lunes por la mañana.
El jefe de policía de St. Louis, John Hayden, dijo que el sospechoso pareció intentar sacar algo de su cintura mientras huía y un oficial abrió fuego, impactando al sospechoso con una bala en el abdomen. El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 4:00 a.m. No hubo oficiales heridos.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el hombre de unos 20 años se encontraba en estado crítico e inestable en un hospital. La policía estaba buscando armas en el área, pero hasta ahora no han encontrado nada.
Los hechos comenzaron alrededor de las 12:45 a.m. en las calles Cuarta y Pino, cuando un Mustang rojo fue robado a punta de pistola, dijo la policía. Horas más tarde, los oficiales vieron el automóvil a las 4:05 a.m. en Natural Bridge y Goodfellow Boulevard.
Los oficiales iniciaron la persecución desde Natural Bridge hasta la cuadra 1100 de Clara, allí el conductor del Mustang perdió el control.
El conductor salió del automóvil e intentó huir. La policía lo persiguió hasta un área detrás de una casa en Chamberlain, donde un oficial lo vio alcanzar su pretina. Fue entonces cuando el oficial disparó varias veces, dijo Hayden.
La policía no ha podido encontrar un arma en el sospechoso.
“No había un arma en el sospechoso”, dijo Hayden. “Este camino de cuadra y media en el que corrieron tenía varias áreas desyerbadas, así que definitivamente estamos mirando eso tratando de localizar un arma”.
El oficial que disparó al sospechoso fue puesto en licencia administrativa, como es estándar en los tiroteos relacionados con oficiales. La Unidad de Investigación de la Fuerza estará a cargo de la investigación.