Police to collect old medications in St. Louis area

Residents of the St. Louis region will be able to discard unwanted and expired prescription drugs at dozens of St. Louis-area police departments this Saturday.

The “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” which is held twice a year in cities across the country, aims to reduce prescription drug abuse. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the program has collected more than 9.9 million pounds of prescription drugs since 2010.

Brandon Costerison, member of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in St. Louis said the program aims to reduce also rivers, lakes, and drinking water contamination by avoiding people from flushing prescription drugs down the toilet. They are also cautioning against throwing them in the trash, where young children may find them and eat them by accident.

The program is a convenient and safe way to dispose of medications, Costerison said. “Most folks are not aware of when a friend or family member has a substance use disorder and they can inadvertently contribute to it by having these medications accesible.”

The program does not accept needles, sharps or liquid medications.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, at St. Louis-area police departments.