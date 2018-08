Pope Francis addresses Pennsylvania sex abuse report: “We abandoned the little ones”

The Vatican released a letter on Monday, in which Pope Francis addressed cases of sexual abuse in which clerics have molested or raped minors, particularly in the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report that detailed decades of sexual abuses by priests and cover-ups by bishops.

The Pope wrote: “I acknowledge once more the suffering endured by many minors due to sexual abuse, the abuse of power and the abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons.”

The report, which Francis addressed directly, said internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania show that more than 300 “predator priests” have been credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 child victims, according to information published by CNN.

The grand jurors noted that priests and other Catholic leaders targeted boys, girls and teens. Some victims were plied with alcohol and groped or molested. Others were orally, vaginally or anally raped, according to the grand jurors.

“Looking back to the past, no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient. Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated,” the letter continued.

Pope Francis’ letter, which was addressed to all the world’s Catholics, “detailed the experiences of at least 1,000 survivors, victims of sexual abuse, the abuse of power and of conscience at the hands of priests over a period of approximately 70 years.”

The pontiff said the church was working on a “zero tolerance” policy on abuse and coverups.

In the letter, he added, “If, in the past, the response was one of omission, today we want solidarity, in the deepest and most challenging sense, to become our way of forging present and future history.”