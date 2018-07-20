Possible severe weather for St. Louis on Thursday

Weather services are announcing possible severe weather for the St. Louis area starting late Thursday.

FOX 2 reports that there is an unusual amount of wind energy in the atmosphere for July and that it could lead to strong storms over the next two days.

Thursday night could see the greatest rainfall, though some areas in the metro area might see little rain. However, the main concern is hail and strong wind gusts. An extreme scenario would see a tornado threat issued in a north to south band over central Missouri, from Moberly down through West Plains.

On Friday, the storm watch will shift to souther Illinois.

The National Weather Service issued an update in a tweet: “The greater threat for possible severe storms has expanded to include central MO and central IL for this afternoon and tonight across the entire area. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible.”



