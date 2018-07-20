Possible severe weather for St. Louis on Thursday

Weather services are announcing possible severe weather for the St. Louis area starting late Thursday.
FOX 2 reports that there is an unusual amount of wind energy in the atmosphere for July and that it could lead to strong storms over the next two days.
Thursday night could see the greatest rainfall, though some areas in the metro area might see little rain. However, the main concern is hail and strong wind gusts. An extreme scenario would see a tornado threat issued in a north to south band over central Missouri, from Moberly down through West Plains.
On Friday, the storm watch will shift to souther Illinois.
The National Weather Service issued an update in a tweet: “The greater threat for possible severe storms has expanded to include central MO and central IL for this afternoon and tonight across the entire area. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible.”
Posible clima severo para St. Louis el jueves
Los servicios meteorológicos están anunciando un posible clima severo para el área de St. Louis a partir del jueves por la noche.
FOX 2 informa que hay una cantidad inusual de energía eólica en la atmósfera para julio y que podría provocar fuertes tormentas en los próximos dos días.
El jueves por la noche podría verse la mayor precipitación, aunque algunas áreas en la zona metropolitana podrían ver poca lluvia. Sin embargo, la principal preocupación es granizo y fuertes ráfagas de viento. Un escenario extremo vería una alerta de tornado emitida en una banda de norte a sur sobre el centro de Missouri, desde Moberly hasta West Plains.
El viernes, la amenaza de tormentas se moverá al sur de Illinois.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional publicó una actualización en un tweet: “La mayor amenaza para posibles tormentas severas se ha expandido para incluir MO central e IL central para esta tarde y esta noche en toda el área. Las principales amenazas son el granizo grande y los vientos dañinos, pero también es posible un tornado aislado”.