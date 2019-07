Precautionary boil order for St. Louis issued after water main break on Lindell

A precautionary boil order for western portions of St. Louis was issued after a major water main break. The City Water Division now says that water has been restored to neighborhoods in western St. Louis but that the water pressure has fallen below acceptable levels.

Fox 2 reports that while they have not detected any contamination to the water supply, the precautionary boil advisory has been issued “out of an abundance of caution.” A boil water advisory is issued when there is concern that there may be a problem with the drinking water. It may exist, but it has not yet been confirmed.

After a 30’’ water main broke at around 8:30 a.m., a large hole formed in the middle of Lindell Boulevard, era Forest Park.

The St. Louis Water Division District Supervisor, Vincent Foggie, said: “We’re going to work here around the clock 24 hours until we get the pipe back in service because we got to get the service back up. Once we get the service back up, then we’ll bring the street department in for road restoration.”

The Water Division said they will analyze water samples before determining when to lift the boil water advisory. Results should be ready within a day.