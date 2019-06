Precautionary boil order lifted for large part of north St. Louis county

A precautionary boil order has been lifted for parts of north St. Louis County after a water main break.

Fox 2 reports that Missouri American Water said a 20-inch water main broke, causing a drop in water pressure. 16,000 customers were affected on Saturday. ON Sunday, the advisory had been lifted after a water quality test confirmed the water was safe for drink consumption.

The affected area included parts of Bel-Nor, Bel-Ridge, Breckenridge Hills, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Overland, St. John, Sycamore Hills, Vinita Park, Vinita Terrace and Woodson Terrace.

The local news source says that the affected area ran from Pave Avenue to the south, Edmundson Road and Wengler Road to the west, Natural Bridge to the north and the Vinita Park/Vinita Terrace.

Missouri American Water said via Twitter on Tuesday:

“MoAW has lifted the boil advisory in St. Louis County, issued Sunday night. Water quality tests completed this morning confirmed that the water is safe for consumption. It is no longer advised that customers in the affected area boil their water before drinking or cooking.”