President Donald Trump pays tribute to victims of 9/11

President Donald Trump participated in a tribute to victims of crashed Flight 93 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, in the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“This field is now a monument to American defiance,” said Trump in remarks near where the airplane went down on that fateful day. “This memorial is now a message to the world: America will never, ever submit to tyranny.”

As mourners gathered in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in the Pennsylvania field where Flight 93 crashed, the President began the day tweeting angrily about the Russia investigation.

“New Strzok-Page texts reveal ‘Media Leak Strategy,'” Trump wrote, citing segments which aired on Fox early in the morning. “So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely.”

When Trump arrived in Pennsylvania with the First Lady, Trump flashed a celebratory smile and pumped his fists as he greeted supporters on the tarmac in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, making for an uncommon image for a president during a 9/11 memorial celebration.

However, by the time he’d made his way to Shanksville, where family members of victims were remembering their loved ones, the president had assumed a solemn demeanor, and in his turn at the microphone, he stuck to the script.

Trump talked about the courages Americans who attempted to take back control of the plane from the hijackers that we later learned through intelligence agencies were planning on flying the aircraft into thither the US Capitol or the White House.

“They boarded the plane as strangers, and they entered eternity linked together forever as true heroes.”

The feat carried out by the 40-odd passengers and crew of Flight 93 has been an inspiration to several movies both for theaters and TV.

Today, Tuesday, September 11, marks the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that would reshape the course of history not only in the United States but the whole world.