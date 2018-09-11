President Donald Trump pays tribute to victims of 9/11

President Donald Trump participated in a tribute to victims of crashed Flight 93 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, in the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“This field is now a monument to American defiance,” said Trump in remarks near where the airplane went down on that fateful day. “This memorial is now a message to the world: America will never, ever submit to tyranny.”
As mourners gathered in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in the Pennsylvania field where Flight 93 crashed, the President began the day tweeting angrily about the Russia investigation.
“New Strzok-Page texts reveal ‘Media Leak Strategy,'” Trump wrote, citing segments which aired on Fox early in the morning. “So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely.”
When Trump arrived in Pennsylvania with the First Lady, Trump flashed a celebratory smile and pumped his fists as he greeted supporters on the tarmac in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, making for an uncommon image for a president during a 9/11 memorial celebration.
However, by the time he’d made his way to Shanksville, where family members of victims were remembering their loved ones, the president had assumed a solemn demeanor, and in his turn at the microphone, he stuck to the script.
Trump talked about the courages Americans who attempted to take back control of the plane from the hijackers that we later learned through intelligence agencies were planning on flying the aircraft into thither the US Capitol or the White House.
“They boarded the plane as strangers, and they entered eternity linked together forever as true heroes.”
The feat carried out by the 40-odd passengers and crew of Flight 93 has been an inspiration to several movies both for theaters and TV.
Today, Tuesday, September 11, marks the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that would reshape the course of history not only in the United States but the whole world.
Presidente Donald Trump rinde homenaje a víctimas de 11 de septiembre
El presidente Donald Trump participó en un homenaje a las víctimas del vuelo 93 en Pensilvania el martes, en el 17mo aniversario de los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre.
“Este campo es ahora un monumento al desafío estadounidense”, dijo Trump en comentarios cerca de donde cayó el avión en ese fatídico día. “Este monumento ahora es un mensaje para el mundo: Estados Unidos nunca, nunca se someterá a la tiranía”.
Mientras los asistentes se congregaban en el bajo Manhattan, en el Pentágono y en el campo de Pensilvania donde se estrelló el vuelo 93, el presidente comenzó el día tuiteando con enojo sobre la investigación de Rusia.
“Nuevos textos de Strzok-Page revelan ‘Media Leak Strategy'”, escribió Trump, citando segmentos que se transmitieron por Fox a primera hora de la mañana. “Tan terrible, y NADA se está haciendo en el DOJ o el FBI, pero el mundo está mirando, y ellos entienden”.
Cuando Trump llegó a Pensilvania con la Primera Dama, Trump mostró una sonrisa festiva y apretó los puños mientras saludaba a sus seguidores en el asfalto de Johnstown, Pensilvania, convirtiéndose en una imagen poco común para un presidente durante una celebración conmemorativa del 11 de septiembre.
Sin embargo, para cuando se dirigió a Shanksville, donde los familiares de las víctimas recordaban a sus seres queridos, el presidente había asumido una actitud solemne y una vez ante el micrófono, se apegó al guión.
Trump habló sobre los ánimos estadounidenses que intentaron recuperar el control del avión de los secuestradores que más tarde supimos a través de las agencias de inteligencia que planeaban llevar el avión al interior del Capitolio o la Casa Blanca.
“Abordaron el avión como extraños, y entraron en la eternidad unidos para siempre como verdaderos héroes”.
La hazaña llevada a cabo por los 40 pasajeros y la tripulación del vuelo 93 ha sido una inspiración para varias películas, tanto para cine como TV.
Hoy, martes 11 de septiembre, se conmemora el 17 ° aniversario de los ataques terroristas que cambiaron el curso de la historia no solo en los Estados Unidos, sino en todo el mundo.