President-elect López Obrador meets with Mexican president Peña Nieto to talk transition

Mexico’s president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador met at the National Palace with president Enrique Peña Nieto on Tuesday to discuss the transition and the most pressing issues facing the country.

Among the topics discussed during the meeting at the president’s office building, the two politicians discussed the country’s slow economy, spiraling violence in what have been the deadliest years in Mexico’s recent history, and the current renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

López Obrador won the election in a landslide, capturing half of the total vote and with a 25% lead over his nearest rival, right-left coalition candidate Ricardo Anaya. Peña Nieto’s party candidate, José Antonio Meade, finished third with only 15% of the vote.

On the campaign trail, the left-wing candidate often slammed the president for the corruption scandals of his administration. However, after his Tuesday meeting with Peña Nieto, López Obrador said that the president was “respectful”, “cordial”, displayed an “open attitude” and vowed to assist the transition.

The declarations were in line with the tone the president-elect has adopted since winning. Often seen as a Hugo Chávez-like figure, he has vowed during the last two days that his administration will respect previous agreements and incentivize foreign investment in the country.

“We are headed for change on the route of harmony,” López Obrador said.

The meeting between the two former rivals provoked a myriad of memes that circulated social media Tuesday afternoon, poking fun at Peña Nieto’s perceived cluelessness and López Obrador’s ever-present topics of conversation.