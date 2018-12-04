President George H.W. Bush’s casket arrives in Washington

The body of former President George H.W. Bush arrived Monday afternoon in Washington from Houston, where it will remain until Wednesday.
NBC News reports that members of Congress were expected to hold an arrival ceremony around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, a little more than an hour after the flight from Ellington Airport landed at Joint Base Andrews. President Donald Trump sent the plane to Texas to pick up the former president, as well as members of the Bush family.
Aboard the plane were President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. His service dog, Sully, was also on board.
A public service will be held Wednesday at Washington’s National Cathedral. Trump declared Wednesday a federal holiday and a national day of mourning.
On Wednesday, the president’s body will return to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where a private funeral service will be held Thursday.
Afterward, he’ll be transported to College Station, Texas, where he’ll be buried alongside his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who died earlier this year, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age 3.
Ataúd de expresidente George H.W. Bush llega a Washington
El cuerpo del ex presidente George H.W. Bush llegó el lunes por la tarde a Washington desde Houston, donde permanecerá hasta el miércoles.
NBC News informa que se esperaba que los miembros del Congreso celebraran una ceremonia de llegada alrededor de las 4:45 p.m. el lunes, poco más de una hora después de que el vuelo del aeropuerto de Ellington aterrizó en la Base Conjunta Andrews. El presidente Donald Trump envió el avión a Texas para recoger al ex presidente, así como a los miembros de la familia Bush.
A bordo del avión estaban el presidente George W. Bush y la ex primera dama Laura Bush. Su perro de servicio, Sully, también estaba a bordo.
Un servicio público se llevará a cabo el miércoles en la Catedral Nacional de Washington. Trump declaró el miércoles un feriado federal y un día nacional de luto.
El miércoles, el cuerpo del presidente regresará a Houston para descansar en la Iglesia Episcopal de San Martín, donde se realizará un funeral privado el jueves.
Después, lo trasladarán a College Station, Texas, donde lo enterrarán junto a su esposa, la ex primera dama Barbara Bush, quien murió a principios de este año, y a su hija Robin, quien murió de leucemia a los 3 años.