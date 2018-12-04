President George H.W. Bush’s casket arrives in Washington

The body of former President George H.W. Bush arrived Monday afternoon in Washington from Houston, where it will remain until Wednesday.

NBC News reports that members of Congress were expected to hold an arrival ceremony around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, a little more than an hour after the flight from Ellington Airport landed at Joint Base Andrews. President Donald Trump sent the plane to Texas to pick up the former president, as well as members of the Bush family.

Aboard the plane were President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. His service dog, Sully, was also on board.

A public service will be held Wednesday at Washington’s National Cathedral. Trump declared Wednesday a federal holiday and a national day of mourning.

On Wednesday, the president’s body will return to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where a private funeral service will be held Thursday.

Afterward, he’ll be transported to College Station, Texas, where he’ll be buried alongside his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who died earlier this year, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age 3.