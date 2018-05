President Trump, after “Roseanne” controversy, complains ABC never apologized to him

A day after ABC Entertainment decided to cancel the reboot of the comedy show “Roseanne” over racist remarks made on Twitter by its protagonist, President Donald Trump criticized ABC for failing to apologize when he felt insulted by people in the network.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

His tweet was the first time the president addressed the controversy of Roseanne Barr’s racist remarks aimed at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, when the comedian compared it to the Muslim Brotherhood and The Planet of the Apes.

The president failed to condemn Barr’s comments.

Jarrett, on her part, discussed the situation during a town hall on MSNBC Wednesday night, where she said that Iger called her to apologize.

“He said that he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show,” she said.

She also noted that Trump shared some responsibility for Barr’s actions. “The tone does start at the top, and we like to look up to our president and feel as though he reflects the values of our country.”