President Trump receives Utah man illegally imprisoned in Venezuela

President Trump received Saturday Joshua Holt, a Utah resident who traveled to Venezuela in 2016 to marry a woman he met online but was shortly afterward illegally arrested and jailed by the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro, which accused him of being a CIA spy.

The president sat side-by-side with Holt, who said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Holt and his wife, who was also illegally jailed, arrived Saturday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport to reunite with Holt’s parents, Laurie and Jason Holt. They are received at the White House by President Trump a few hours later.

“Those two yers, they were a very, very, very difficult two years,” said Holt, who then joked that his stay in Venezuela was “not really the great vacation that I was looking for.”

President Trump said of Holt: “You’ve gone through a lot. More than most people could endure.”

The president also thanked Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who traveled to Caracas to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and bring back Holt.

Trump avoided questions of whether the U.S. had offered anything in exchange for Holt. The White House later stated that Venezuela had gotten nothing in return and that the U.S. position regarding the legitimacy of Maduro’s regime remained the same.

Maduro won reelection a week ago, in an election heavily criticized by the international community and which the United States has refused to recognize as legitimate.

Holt reiterated his gratefulness to the president and Sen. Corker by saying, “I’m just so grateful for what you guys have done.”