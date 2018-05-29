President Trump receives Utah man illegally imprisoned in Venezuela

President Trump received Saturday Joshua Holt, a Utah resident who traveled to Venezuela in 2016 to marry a woman he met online but was shortly afterward illegally arrested and jailed by the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro, which accused him of being a CIA spy.
The president sat side-by-side with Holt, who said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude.”
Holt and his wife, who was also illegally jailed, arrived Saturday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport to reunite with Holt’s parents, Laurie and Jason Holt. They are received at the White House by President Trump a few hours later.
“Those two yers, they were a very, very, very difficult two years,” said Holt, who then joked that his stay in Venezuela was “not really the great vacation that I was looking for.”
President Trump said of Holt: “You’ve gone through a lot. More than most people could endure.”
The president also thanked Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who traveled to Caracas to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and bring back Holt.
Trump avoided questions of whether the U.S. had offered anything in exchange for Holt. The White House later stated that Venezuela had gotten nothing in return and that the U.S. position regarding the legitimacy of Maduro’s regime remained the same.
Maduro won reelection a week ago, in an election heavily criticized by the international community and which the United States has refused to recognize as legitimate.
Holt reiterated his gratefulness to the president and Sen. Corker by saying, “I’m just so grateful for what you guys have done.”
Presidente Trump da la bienvenida a hombre de Utah encarcelado ilegalmente en Venezuela
El presidente Trump recibió el sábado a Joshua Holt, un residente de Utah que viajó a Venezuela en 2016 para casarse con una mujer que conoció en línea, pero quien poco después fue arrestado y encarcelado ilegalmente por el gobierno venezolano de Nicolás Maduro, que lo acusó de ser un espía de la CIA.
El presidente se sentó lado a lado con Holt, quien dijo que estaba “abrumado por la gratitud”.
Holt y su esposa, que también fue encarcelada ilegalmente, llegaron el sábado por la noche al aeropuerto internacional de Washington Dulles para reunirse con los padres de Holt, Laurie y Jason Holt. Fueron recibidos en la Casa Blanca por el presidente Trump unas horas más tarde.
“Esos dos años, fueron dos años muy, muy, muy difíciles”, dijo Holt, quien luego bromeó diciendo que su estadía en Venezuela “no fue realmente la gran vacación que estaba buscando”.
El presidente Trump dijo de Holt: “Has pasado por mucho. Más de lo que la mayoría de la gente podría soportar”.
El presidente también agradeció al senador Bob Corker de Tennessee, que viajó a Caracas para reunirse con el presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro y traer de regreso a Holt.
Trump evitó preguntas sobre si los Estados Unidos habían ofrecido algo a cambio de Holt. Más tarde, la Casa Blanca afirmó que Venezuela no había obtenido nada a cambio y que la posición de los Estados Unidos con respecto a la legitimidad del régimen de Maduro seguía siendo la misma.
Maduro ganó la reelección hace una semana, en una elección fuertemente criticada por la comunidad internacional y que Estados Unidos se negó a reconocer como legítima.
Holt reiteró su agradecimiento al presidente y al senador Corker al decir: “Estoy tan agradecido por lo que han hecho ustedes”.