President Trump to travel to Europe to meet with NATO allies and Putin

President Donald Trump departs Tuesday towards Europe, in what will be the seventh foreign trip of his presidency. He will meet with NATO allies and then take part in a controversial one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s first stop will be Brussels, the headquarters of the North Atlantic alliance, and the second time Trump participates in a NATO summit.

Western European allies fear that Trump’s behavior will resemble the one he showed at the G7 summit in Canada last month, where he isolated himself and started a trade war with Canada and the European Union.

Allies’ fears are exponential this time around as Trump will then travel to Helsinki on July 16 to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump has repeatedly praised Putin, even as he has criticized close allies like Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom.

In Finland, he will first meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinist, followed by three back-to-back sessions with Putin: a one-on-one with just translators and note-takers, a larger meeting with advisers, and then a working lunch.

Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia highlighted the importance of dialogue and the many forms it can take. “What is important in all these cases is dialogue. And this can take many forms. But what is important here is that we start a discussion. The president has determined that now is the time for direct communication between himself and President Putin, and that it is in the interest of the United States, in the interest of Russia, in the interest of peace and security around the world. And that’s the way he’s proceeding.”

Trump will return to Washington after the meetings in Finland.