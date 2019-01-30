Pretzel deal is a hit among St. Louis football fans

Admittedly, this will be a difficult Super Bowl for most St. Louis fans of the sport, as they will be handed the impossible choice between rooting for the most hated football team in the sport’s history, the Patriots, or the Rams, the team that once called St. Louis home but then moved to Los Angeles.
However, one local pretzel has offered a solution, giving its customers a promotion that directs the city’s anger towards Rams owner and billionaire Stan Kroenke.
The Riverfront Times reports that The Pretzel Boys are offering a deal this week wherein they will shape your salted dough into a slab of pretzels spelling out “Kroenke Sucks” for $24.99.
Football fans also have the option to order a football-shaped pretzel with a side of cheese dip for only $19.99.
You can call STL Pretzel boys to place your order at: (314) 835-9698.
Promoción de pretzel, éxito entre fanáticos de fútbol americano en St. Louis
Es cierto que este será un Super Bowl difícil para la mayoría de los fanáticos del deporte en St. Louis, ya que se les entregará la opción imposible entre alentar al equipo de fútbol más odiado en la historia del deporte, los Patriots, o alentar a los Rams, el equipo que una vez llamó “hogar” a St. Louis pero luego se mudó a Los Ángeles.
Sin embargo, una pretzelería local ha ofrecido una solución, dando a sus clientes una promoción que dirige la ira de la ciudad hacia el propietario y multimillonario de los Rams, Stan Kroenke.
The Riverfront Times informa que los Pretzel Boys están ofreciendo una promoción esta semana en el que darán forma a tu masa salada en un trozo de pretzel con la frase “Kroenke Sucks” por $ 24.99.
Los fanáticos del fútbol también tienen la opción de pedir un pretzel con forma de fútbol con un lado de salsa de queso por solo $ 19.99.
Pueden llamar a los Pretzel Boys de STL para hacer su pedido al: (314) 835-9698.