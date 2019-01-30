Pretzel deal is a hit among St. Louis football fans

Admittedly, this will be a difficult Super Bowl for most St. Louis fans of the sport, as they will be handed the impossible choice between rooting for the most hated football team in the sport’s history, the Patriots, or the Rams, the team that once called St. Louis home but then moved to Los Angeles.

However, one local pretzel has offered a solution, giving its customers a promotion that directs the city’s anger towards Rams owner and billionaire Stan Kroenke.

The Riverfront Times reports that The Pretzel Boys are offering a deal this week wherein they will shape your salted dough into a slab of pretzels spelling out “Kroenke Sucks” for $24.99.

Football fans also have the option to order a football-shaped pretzel with a side of cheese dip for only $19.99.

You can call STL Pretzel boys to place your order at: (314) 835-9698.