Pride Parade in St. Louis attracts hundreds of thousands

The rainbow rose high above St. Louis this weekend as the annual Pride Parade was again a success, attracting around 300,000 guests and filling the city with color and lively celebrations.

Local companies also participated, as many of the region’s major employers were represented in the parade with floats or booths. Companies like Enterprise, Edward Jones and Purina had a presence in the parade.

The annual event has gone from a picnic in Tower Grove to a celebration that attracts people from all over the state, and even other parts of the country. Organizers believe one reason for the success of the St. Louis festivities is the city’s willingness to more accepting of the LGBT community than other cities.

Landon Brownfield, the Pride St. Louis Board Secretary, told FOX 2 that “not all places in Missouri are so welcoming.”

“We’re not going anywhere and we’re equally deserving of dignity and respect,” added Brownfield.

The overall sentiment was one of festivity and, of course, pride. Marty Zuniga, Pride St. Louis Board Vice President expressed happiness over the turnout and energy. “It’s so exciting to see the turnout here and the smiles on the faces. It’s a place where you can be you, no matter who you want to be.”