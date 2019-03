Prime Minister wins assurances from EU on eve of Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May won legally binding Brexit assurances from the European Union on Monday in a last attempt to convince British lawmakers to support her Brexit deal package.

May went to Strasbourg to win additional assurances with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29.

May said in a late night news conference in Strasbourg, beside Juncker that “today we have secured legal changes.”

“Now is the time to come together to back this improved Brexit deal and to deliver on the instruction of the British people,” May added.

Reuters reports that May announced three documents – a joint instrument, a joint statement and a unilateral declaration – which she said were aimed at addressing the most contentious part of the divorce deal she agreed in November – the Irish backstop.

The backstop is an insurance policy aimed at avoiding controls on the border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, which has been a contentious point of debate for British lawmakers, who worry it could trap the United Kingdom in the EU’s orbit indefinitely.