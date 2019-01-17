Prince Philip involved in crash while driving

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash while driving near the Queen’s Sandringham estate, Buckingham Palace said.

Prince Philip, 97, was not injured in the accident, which took place shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

The BBC reports that the duke was driving a Range Rover and was pulling out of a driveway onto the A149 when the accident happened.

Eyewitnesses report that the duke’s car was overturned. Bystanders rushed to help the duke out of the vehicle. They reported him as conscious but “very, very shocked” and shaken, they added.

Two people in the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries, according to reports from Norfolk Police.

The duke went to see a doctor, who confirmed he was not injured.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been staying in at the estate since Christmas.