Prince Philip involved in crash while driving

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash while driving near the Queen’s Sandringham estate, Buckingham Palace said.
Prince Philip, 97, was not injured in the accident, which took place shortly before 3 p.m. local time.
The BBC reports that the duke was driving a Range Rover and was pulling out of a driveway onto the A149 when the accident happened.
Eyewitnesses report that the duke’s car was overturned. Bystanders rushed to help the duke out of the vehicle. They reported him as conscious but “very, very shocked” and shaken, they added.
Two people in the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries, according to reports from Norfolk Police.
The duke went to see a doctor, who confirmed he was not injured.
The Queen and Prince Philip have been staying in at the estate since Christmas.
Príncipe Philip involucrado en accidente de auto
El duque de Edimburgo estuvo involucrado en un accidente automovilístico mientras conducía cerca de la propiedad de Queen en Sandringham, dijo el Palacio de Buckingham.
El príncipe Philip, de 97 años, no resultó herido en el accidente, que tuvo lugar poco antes de las 3 p.m. hora local.
La BBC informa que el duque conducía un Range Rover y se estaba retirando de un camino hacia la A149 cuando ocurrió el accidente.
Testigos presenciales informan que el auto del duque fue volcado. Los transeúntes se apresuraron a ayudar al duque a salir del vehículo. Lo reportaron como consciente pero “muy, muy sorprendido” y sacudido, agregaron.
Dos personas en el otro vehículo fueron atendidas por lesiones menores, según informes de la Policía de Norfolk.
El duque fue a ver a un médico que confirmó que no estaba herido.
La reina y el príncipe Philip se han alojado en la finca desde Navidad.