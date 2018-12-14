Progress for St. Louis NGA site as land is transferred

St. Louis has transferred 97 acres of land to the federal government to build a $1.75-billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus. The transfer is part of a St. Louis’ deal with the U.S. Air Force, which will establish a new headquarters for the agency in the St. Louis Place neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Officials spoke at the transfer ceremony heralding the project as the largest investment ever made in St. Louis, the Saint Louis Public Radio reports. The campus will have 3,100 permanent employees and construction will create 1,500 additional jobs, according to city representatives.

NGA director Robert Cardillo said at the ceremony that he think the new campus will ensure the NGA’s future success.

“The nation made a bet on this city and this region. We’re making the next installment on that. You’ve already returned on that investment through the talented employees, teammates, that we have today,” he said. “We couldn’t be prouder that we’re going to reinvest now in the community.”

Construction on the NGA West headquarters could start by 2021, with a completion date in 2024 or 2025.