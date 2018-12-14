Progress for St. Louis NGA site as land is transferred

St. Louis has transferred 97 acres of land to the federal government to build a $1.75-billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus. The transfer is part of a St. Louis’ deal with the U.S. Air Force, which will establish a new headquarters for the agency in the St. Louis Place neighborhood in north St. Louis.
Officials spoke at the transfer ceremony heralding the project as the largest investment ever made in St. Louis, the Saint Louis Public Radio reports. The campus will have 3,100 permanent employees and construction will create 1,500 additional jobs, according to city representatives.
NGA director Robert Cardillo said at the ceremony that he think the new campus will ensure the NGA’s future success.
“The nation made a bet on this city and this region. We’re making the next installment on that. You’ve already returned on that investment through the talented employees, teammates, that we have today,” he said. “We couldn’t be prouder that we’re going to reinvest now in the community.”
Construction on the NGA West headquarters could start by 2021, with a completion date in 2024 or 2025.
Progreso para el sitio NGA de St. Louis con transferencia de terreno
St. Louis ha transferido 97 acres de tierra al gobierno federal para construir un campus de la Agencia Nacional de Inteligencia Geoespacial de $1.75 mil millones. La transferencia es parte de un acuerdo de St. Louis con la Fuerza Aérea de EE. UU., que establecerá una nueva sede para la agencia en el vecindario de St. Louis Place en el norte de St. Louis.
Los funcionarios hablaron en la ceremonia de transferencia anunciando el proyecto como la mayor inversión realizada en St. Louis, según informa la Radio Pública de Saint Louis. El campus tendrá 3,100 empleados permanentes y la construcción creará 1,500 empleos adicionales, según representantes de la ciudad.
El director de NGA, Robert Cardillo, dijo en la ceremonia que cree que el nuevo campus garantizará el éxito futuro de la NGA.
“La nación apostó por esta ciudad y esta región. Estamos haciendo la próxima entrega de eso. Ya has regresado con esa inversión a través de los empleados talentosos, compañeros de equipo, que tenemos hoy “, dijo. “No podríamos estar más orgullosos de que vamos a reinvertir ahora en la comunidad”.
La construcción en la sede de NGA West podría comenzar en 2021, con una fecha de finalización en 2024 o 2025.