Proposition 1 will fund needed upgrades for St. Louis Fire Department

Proposition 1 will be voted next August 7, and if it passes, it would fund needed upgrades for the St. Louis Fire Department, fixing fire houses and aging vehicles.

The Department posted a video to their social media where rain can be seen pouring through the roof of one firehouse. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said they also need to bring their fleet up to date.

“I’m almost able to put antique plates on them,” Jenkerson told KMOV about his fleet, and added that the Fire Dept. needs 26 new vehicles, 10 of them fire trucks.

KMOV got a rundown of the main deficiencies city firefighters are currently having to deal with. Chief Jenkerson showed News 4 a truck with a ladder that’s impossible to raise and a firehouse with peeling paint and leaks.

“It is tough on morale, you want to give them a good place to live and a safe and comfortable place to live,” Jenkerson said, which is why he’s asking voters to pass Prop 1 next Tuesday.

“This doesn’t cost the citizens a penny, it’s a no cost bond issue,” he told KMOV.

Proposition 1 would also benefit other city services with a bond of $50 million, $16 of which would go to the fire department. Voters passed a similar prop last year, but rejected the bond proposal that would have updated all fire trucks.

Other proposed upgrades under prop 1 are a new radio system for police and a new SWAT headquarters.